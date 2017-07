× NOPD looking for missing teen in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing teenager in New Orleans East.

Sixteen-year-old Steven Manuel left his home in the 7400 block of Farwood Drive last night after a fight with his legal guardian, according to the NOPD.

Manuel hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

If you have information about Steven Manuel’s whereabouts please contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070.