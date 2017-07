× NOPD investigating early morning double shooting in the Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS – Two people were shot in the Seventh Ward early this morning.

Police responded to a report of a double shooting around 4:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 1900 block of Lapeyrouse Street, according to the NOPD.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.