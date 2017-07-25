Man on bicycle steals elderly woman’s purse in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole an elderly woman’s purse in the French Quarter.

The 78-year-old woman was attempting to enter her residence in the 800 block of Ursulines Street around 1 a.m. on July 21 when an unidentified man approached her on a bicycle, according to the NOPD.

The man grabbed the woman’s purse and rode off toward North Rampart Street.

The encounter was recorded by several surveillance cameras.

The perpetrator is possibly between the ages of 19 to 25 and was wearing a grey shirt and jeans. He may have also been wearing rubber boots.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.