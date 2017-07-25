Man arrested with stolen gun, pot, young son in car in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a man with six grams of marijuana, a stolen gun, and his young son in his car after a New Orleans East traffic stop.

Police spotted 24-year-old Emanuel Allen committing a moving violation around 9 p.m. on July 20 on the North I-10 Service Road at Bundy Road, according to the NOPD.

Officers searching Allen’s car found the marijuana, a scale, and a loaded handgun with partially obliterated serial numbers that they were able to determine had been reported stolen from Jefferson Parish.

The mother of Allen’s young son arrived on the scene, and the boy was placed into her custody, according to the NOPD.

Allen was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of narcotics while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

He also faces an additional charge of improper supervision of a minor by a parent.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.