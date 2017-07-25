Man accused of snapping puppy’s neck during argument over Wi-Fi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – One police sergeant called it the worst case of animal abuse he's seen in the last five years – Iowa officers are looking for a man accused of brutally killing a puppy, according to WHO-TV.

Police were called to the Oakview Terrace Apartments in Des Moines on July 6th after a man allegedly snapped the neck of a 3-month-old puppy, following an argument with its owners.

According to the police report, 25-year-old Christopher David Vogel arrived unannounced to Larry Gray's apartment. The two were acquaintances, and got into an argument over using Gray's Wi-Fi. The argument got heated, and according to the report, Vogel threatened to snap the neck of Gray's girlfriend's corgi.

Police say Vogel then grabbed the dog and took it into the hallway. Gray, who is disabled, could not move fast enough to get the dog back, and found it lying in the hallway, bleeding from the nose and whimpering.

When police arrived, they agreed the dog needed to be put down. The pet died on the way to the ARL.

Examination of the dog confirmed major spinal trauma.

“Completely senseless, completely senseless. This animal did absolutely nothing, was not a threat, was a small dog. He purely did it out of spite and evil intent,” said Sgt. Ryan Doty of the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say they almost caught Vogel after he was spotted at the scene of the crime while police were investigating later in the week. Vogel managed to elude officers by running into the woods.

“We need the public's help. If they see his picture and recognize him, have any ideas where he might be, or pass him at a store or a gas station, get a plate number, call it in, let us know. Our hope is that at some point he crosses paths with an officer – maybe on a traffic violation – and we're able to snag him” said Doty.

Vogel has warrants for his arrest for criminal mischief 4th degree, interference with official acts, and driving with license under suspension.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.