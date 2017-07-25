Kid’s Edition: Would you eat it? Shark Bark

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Test Kitchen Taylor wasn't cooking today, but she loves this recipe. Today, our Shark Bark is more like 'Dead Fish Bark" since we didn't get gummy sharks. Thanks to Taryn for presenting this Shark Week treat on air!
Shark Bark
White Chocolate Candy Melts
Blue food coloring
Shredded Coconut
Gummy Sharks
Red Pop Rocks
Line a baking sheet with wax paper.
In a microwaveable safe bowl, melt the white chocolate.
Once melted smooth, separate into three different bowls.
Color one bowl white, one light blue and one dark blue.
Pour dollops of colors onto the baking sheet.
Then using a butter knife or fork, swirl the colors together until you have a pretty wave like design.
Arrange gummy sharks across the surface.
Top with a shredded coconut and spread red pop rocks around the sharks like fresh blood!
Set aside to harden.
Once hardened, break the chocolate bark into chunks.
Enjoy!