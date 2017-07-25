Kid’s Edition: Would you eat it? Shark Bark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor wasn't cooking today, but she loves this recipe. Today, our Shark Bark is more like 'Dead Fish Bark" since we didn't get gummy sharks. Thanks to Taryn for presenting this Shark Week treat on air!

Shark Bark

White Chocolate Candy Melts

Blue food coloring

Shredded Coconut

Gummy Sharks

Red Pop Rocks

Line a baking sheet with wax paper.

In a microwaveable safe bowl, melt the white chocolate.

Once melted smooth, separate into three different bowls.

Color one bowl white, one light blue and one dark blue.

Pour dollops of colors onto the baking sheet.

Then using a butter knife or fork, swirl the colors together until you have a pretty wave like design.

Arrange gummy sharks across the surface.

Top with a shredded coconut and spread red pop rocks around the sharks like fresh blood!

Set aside to harden.

Once hardened, break the chocolate bark into chunks.

Enjoy!