Kenner Police arrest two teens for double shooting at gym, expect more arrests

KENNER, La. – Two teenagers have been arrested for a double shooting at a Kenner gym yesterday that injured two people.

Jamar Jefferson and Otis Blount, both 17-years-old, have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Jefferson faces two counts of attempted first degree murder and two weapons charges, while Blount has been charged with illegal carrying of weapons.

Two rival groups were involved in an altercation at the Woodward Gym on 34th Street yesterday afternoon when shots rang out, according to the Kenner Police Department.

One of the young men who had been fighting inside the gym pulled out a gun and told Jefferson to go outside, but Jefferson managed to escape.

When he got outside, Jefferson saw a 16-year-old man and an 18-year-old man he thought had been the ones who threatened him inside the gym standing on the neutral ground of Williams Boulevard, according to the KPD.

Jefferson pulled out his .22 caliber handgun and shot both young men before handing the gun off to Blount, who fled north on Williams but was captured a short time later.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, according to the KPD.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this shooting to call Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at (504) 712-2301 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.