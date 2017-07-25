× Kenner Police arrest felon carrying illegal gun after spotting him in street

KENNER, La. – A convicted felon was arrested for carrying a handgun after he was spotted “walking in the street where sidewalks were provided,” according to the Kenner Police Department.

Twenty-year-old Jacoby Carter refused to move for an oncoming vehicle as he was walking down the 2700 block of Jasper Street in a residential neighborhood at 10:30 p.m. on July 24, according to the KPD.

When two officers attempted to stop Carter for his infraction, he dumped a 9mm handgun that he had hidden in his waistband beneath a nearby car as he ran away.

The officers caught Carter and found .5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him after a search, according to the KPD.

Carter has a previous conviction for simple burglary, which prevents him from legally carrying a gun.

He has been arrested and charged with illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and pedestrian in roadway.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning Jacoby Carter to call Kenner Police Officer Brian Kahrs at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.