Kenner cab drivers demand city council enforce same law for Uber/Lyft drivers

KENNER, La. — Kenner cab drivers are required by law to pay certain fees to operate, but apparently, not all Uber and Lyft drivers are paying out of pocket.

Taxi drivers pay $50 annually to legally operate in the city of Kenner.

It’s a mandate that some taxi drivers say does not apply to Uber and Lyft drivers, and it should.

The Mandamus Petition is essentially asking the Jefferson Parish 24th District Court to order the Kenner City Council to perform its governmental duty and enforce the law.

Cab drivers in New Orleans won a similar lawsuit alleging unfair business practices.

We’ll have to wait and see if the outcome for Kenner taxi drivers is similarly successful.