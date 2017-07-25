‘It doesn’t hurt’ so get knocked around in a knockerball!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- There's a great way to turn any game into a full-contact sport. The folks at Knockerball New Orleans can help you.

Perhaps you've seen or heard of knockerballs. They're large, inflatable balls that people can wear around them like a large, protective barrel. A system that relies on compressed air and a series of strong, flexible bands allows people to run into one another or fall to the ground while wearing the inflatables with little or no risk of injury.

"The impact is like bouncing on a trampoline," says Knockerball New Orleans owner Tommy Parsons.

Parsons' company provides the knockerballs for everything from parties to corporate team building events.

Not only does Parsons' company show up with the knockerballs and inflate them for customers, his team also organizes all the contests and explains the rules.

People who have tried the knockerballs are often amazed at how well they reduce the sensation of any serious impact. But there's one thing that often they don't count on.