Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in unvaccinated horse in Iberville Parish

BATON ROUGE – A horse has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Iberville Parish.

The horse had not received vaccinations against the disease, according to Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

“This is the time of year mosquitoes are more prevalent,” Strain said. “Horses are infected the same way humans are infected – by being bitten by infected mosquitoes – so everyone needs to take extra precautionary measures at this time.”

Eastern Equine Encephalitis causes inflammation or swelling of the brain and spinal cord and can result in death.

Strain recommends removing standing water and using mosquito repellants that are safe for horses.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus can spread to horses, dogs, cats, and humans if an infected mosquito bites an infected bird, Strain said.