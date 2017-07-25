× Covington man breaks into home, holds owner at knifepoint

COVINGTON, La. – A St. Tammany Parish homeowner faced a scary situation early Monday morning when a man who appeared to be hallucinating and on drugs held him at knifepoint after breaking into his home.

Police were initially called to a home on 3rd Street in Covington after reports that a man had tried to break into a home by attempting to smash the front window with a statue from the yard, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers were talking to the first homeowner when a neighbor approached to say the man had entered another home on the street.

Deputies heard a struggle coming from inside that home, and entered to find the homeowner and 30-year-old Emmitt Roach upstairs.

Roach was armed with a knife and behaving erratically, according to the STPSO.

The homeowner told police he thought Roach was hallucinating and under the influence of drugs.

Roach was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and attempted aggravated burglary.