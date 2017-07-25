Cookin’ with Nino: Bayou Pilaf

Bayou Pilaf

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups finely chopped  green bell pepper
  • 1 cup finely chopped white  onion
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh garlic
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun  seasoning
  • 1 pound peeled and cleaned Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp
  • ½ pound finely cut smoked sausage
  • ½ pound finely cut tasso
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
  • 1 cup water
  • 1  jasmine rice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, divided
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with jalapeños, undrained

Instructions:

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.  Add bell pepper and onion to pan; sauté 2 minutes.  Add garlic and Cajun  seasoning to pan; sauté 1 minute.  Add smoked sausage and tasso and sauté for 10 minutes until browned.  Add shrimp, wine, and clam juice and water; bring to a boil.  Stir in rice; reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed.

Place pan over medium-high heat.  Stir in 1 tablespoon thyme and tomatoes; cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally.  Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon thyme.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.