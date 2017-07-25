× Cookin’ with Nino: Bayou Pilaf

Bayou Pilaf

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

1 1/2 cups finely chopped green bell pepper

1 cup finely chopped white onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh garlic

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 pound peeled and cleaned Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp

½ pound finely cut smoked sausage

½ pound finely cut tasso

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice

1 cup water

1 jasmine rice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, divided

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with jalapeños, undrained

Instructions:

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper and onion to pan; sauté 2 minutes. Add garlic and Cajun seasoning to pan; sauté 1 minute. Add smoked sausage and tasso and sauté for 10 minutes until browned. Add shrimp, wine, and clam juice and water; bring to a boil. Stir in rice; reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed.

Place pan over medium-high heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon thyme and tomatoes; cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon thyme.

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.