81 criminals rounded up during ‘Operation NOLA Clean-Up’

NEW ORLEANS – Operation NOLA Clean-Up resulted in 81 arrests and over 100 warrants served.

A wide array of agencies coordinated with the NOPD to track down the criminals, according to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison.

“New Orleans is a safer place today because of this and the efforts of the men and women of New Orleans law enforcement,” Harrison said. “The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the New Orleans branch of the U.S. Marshal’s Service were integral partners in the success of this effort, as well as additional law enforcement agencies and the New Orleans EMS team.”

Most of the warrants were served between July 10 and July 21, with some as early as late June, according to Harrison.

Of the 81 suspects taken into custody, there were four arrests for homicide, four for attempted homicide, seven for armed robbery and 12 for sex crimes including rape and sexual battery.

Some of the people were already incarcerated for unrelated crimes, Harrison said.