800 scoops of ice cream? Now that’s a sundae for every day of the week

SLIDELL, La - It's National Ice Cream Month. All month. Every day in the month of July.

Nothing screams summertime like a good, old fashioned ice cream history lesson.

That's where things start at soda jerk summer camp at the Old Town Slidell Soda Shop.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants to show you what goes on at this summer camp.

And then, Wild Bill's got the real scoop on where to find 800 scoops of ice cream.

As for National Ice Cream Month:

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. He recognized ice cream as a fun and nutritious food that is enjoyed by over 90 percent of the nation's population. In the proclamation, President Reagan called for all people of the United States to observe these events with "appropriate ceremonies and activities."

The International Ice Cream Association (IICA) encourages retailers and consumers to celebrate July as National Ice Cream Month. In 2017, National Ice Cream Day was Sunday, July 16.

The ice cream industry in the United States contributes more than $39.0 billion to the national economy and creates more than 188,000 jobs in communities across the country.

Founded in 1900, IICA is the trade association for manufacturers and distributors of ice cream and other frozen dessert products. The association's activities range from legislative and regulatory advocacy to market research, education and training. Its 60 member companies manufacture and distribute an estimated 85 percent of the ice cream and frozen dessert products consumed in the United States. IICA is a constituent organization of IDFA.