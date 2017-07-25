× 2 badly decomposed bodies found inside trailer near Covington

COVINGTON – The badly decomposed bodies of two people were found inside a mobile home near Covington today after officers arrived to conduct a welfare check.

The bodies were found in the Oak Villa Mobile Home Park on Ronald Reagan Highway shortly after 1 p.m. on July 24, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the trailer, whose occupants had not been heard from in 10 days.

Major Crime Unit detectives were called to the scene, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of the bodies, according to the STPSO.

Positive identification was not possible due to the level of decomposition of the bodies, but foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation.