Washington Parish man accused of kidnapping child, holding gun to mother’s head

ANGIE, La. — A Washington Parish man and his wife are behind bars, accused of kidnapping his biological child and holding a gun to his son’s mother’s head.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before midnight July 21 to a report of a possible kidnapping on A. Moses Road in Angie.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman standing in the front yard and screaming hysterically, alleging that her son had been kidnapped by his biological father.

The woman, who had a bloody knee and abrasions, said Keenan Argene Moses, 31, a resident of Live Oak Cemetery Road in Angie, had come to her house, grabbed her young son and forced him into the rear of a vehicle driven by his wife, Christin Eve Moses, 25, also a resident of Live Oak Cemetery Road.

The woman told deputies she tried to grab her son out of the vehicle, at which time Keenan Moses knocked her to the ground and began striking her. That’s also when the child was able to escape the back of the car and run into the house.

Keenan Moses reportedly grabbed a handgun from the vehicle and forced his way into the residence where the mother and three other children were located, then held the handgun to the mother’s head.

Keenan Moses then grabbed the child and returned to the car, placing the child in the rear seat. The mother followed and attempted to get the child out of the car, but Christen Moses locked the car doors and drove off with Keenan Moses and the child in the car.

Keenan Moses’ wife, Christen, agreed to meet a sergeant with the sheriff’s office in Varnado and told detectives that Keenan Moses was taking the child to a hospital in Bogalusa to get him checked out for an alleged injury.

The Bogalusa Police Department was advised of the situation and sent an officer to the hospital, but medical staff said the child had not been there. Christen Moses was arrested in Varnado when she met with the sergeant.

Keenan Moses never showed up at the hospital, but his father did, along with the child who had been kidnapped.

The father was unaware of what had occurred earlier and only brought to the boy to the hospital because Keenan had asked him to do so.

The boy was examined by medical personnel who determined he did not have an injury as alleged. The mother of the child was advised to come to the Sheriff’s Office in Bogalusa to pick up her son.

Keenan’s father was asked to contact Keenan and ask him to come to the Sheriff’s Office in Bogalusa. The father did so and Keenan stated he would be there in fifteen minutes. After waiting a couple of hours for Keenan to turn himself in, deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Mid-afternoon on July 22, Varnado police told deputies that Keenan Moses was at his home and wanted to turn himself in. Deputies went to the residence on Live Oak Cemetery Road and arrested Keenan Moses without incident.

Keenan Moses remains in the Washington Parish Jail with his bond set at $70,500. He is charged with home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, simple battery and being a fugitive from St. Tammany Parish, where he is wanted for failure to appear on a marijuana charge.

Christen Moses was charged with aggravated kidnapping and released on a $10,000 bond.

“This situation could have been much worse,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Highly emotional domestic situations, coupled with the presence of a firearm and forced entry into a residence when children are present, always present the possibility of serious consequences. The prompt response of our deputies, coupled with their professional handling of this matter, resulted in a good outcome. The child and mother are safe and the kidnappers were locked up. That is the way it is supposed to work.”