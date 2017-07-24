× Veteran NOPD Officer shot while working uptown detail

New Orleans, La.– A veteran Officer of the NOPD is in the hospital this morning after being shot in the leg while working a private detail near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Camp Street around 1 a.m.

The Officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Medical Center, where is listed in good condition.

Speaking at the crime scene, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that the officer was sitting inside of a private vehicle when he was shot.

Harrison also said that the suspects are thought to be teens who were last seen leaving the area in a light colored SUV with a busted out back window.

If you have any information about this incident…

Call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.