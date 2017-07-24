× Two injured in mid-day shooting at Kenner gym

KENNER, La. — Two people were shot this afternoon after an altercation at a Kenner gym.

According to Kenner Police, the shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. at the Woodward Gym, 2001 34th St.

Two males, one a 19-year-old, received non life-threatening injuries. One was shot in the right arm, while the other injured his femur.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are scarce at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at (504) 712-2301 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Download the Kenner Police Department’s Mobile App, which is a FREE download for Apple or Android available through your devise app store by searching for the Kenner Police Department. Crime tips can also be submitted through the Mobile App.