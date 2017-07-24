Thank you Uncle Val! You give good gin that restores the soul!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Thank you Uncle Val.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Uncle Val's Handcrafted gin is "medicine for what ails you" at Tales of the Cocktail at Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans.

Uncle Val, before he left us here on Earth, came up with three gins. There's restorative, botanical and peppered.

Uncle Val's advice about his gin is simple.

Drink gin only on days that end in the letter "y".

That's what most people seemed to be doing at Tales of the Coctail.

In case you missed the world's biggest cocktail party, here's what those folks have to say about their well-hydrated affair:

Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail has grown from a small gathering of cocktail lovers into the world’s premier cocktail festival. Each year the international spirits industry is welcomed to New Orleans for a week of seminars, tastings, networking events and much more. With 200+ annual events developed specifically for bartenders, distillers and other spirits professionals, Tales of the Cocktail is the industry’s annual meeting place for the exchanging of new ideas, products and techniques.

Tales of the Cocktail also produces a number of other events and programs such as Tales of the Cocktail on Tour, Tales 365, Tales of the Toddy and Daiquiri Season, all to further the mission of supporting and growing the international cocktail community.

Tales of the Cocktail is produced by the New Orleans Culinary & Cultural Preservation Society (NOCCPS), a non-profit organization committed to supporting, promoting and growing the cocktail industry in New Orleans and around the world. In addition to offering opportunities to learn and acquire new skills through Tales of the Cocktail events and Tales 365, the NOCCPS invests the proceeds back into the spirits industry. Since 2008, the NOCCPS has invested more than $886,000 into programs like the Cocktail Apprentice Program, a tuition reimbursement program, the Apprentice medical aid fund, educational scholarships and a new health and wellness program for members of the hospitality industry.