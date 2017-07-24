× Snead signs tender, Saturday’s practice sold out

Saints wide receiver Willie Snead has signed his one year tender offer and will report to training camp on time.

Sneed’s signing was listed on the NFL’s transactions wire Monday. Snead is an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he could negotiate a new contract only with the Saints.

4 Saints will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. They are offensive lineman Terron Armstead, Senio Kelemente, and Max Unger and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe.

The Saints also announced that all of the free tickets for Saturday morning’s practice have been distributed.

In a news release, the club said that a limited number of tickets remain for the Sunday July 30th practice. That practice kicks off at 8:50 am.