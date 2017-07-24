Report: Teens visiting N.O. on mission trip hospitalized after elevator crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A group of teens who traveled to New Orleans for a church mission trip ended up in the hospital while they were here after an elevator at a private home crashed three stories into the floor.

KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, reports that five students and three adults with First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo, Nebraska, arrived in town last week to help rebuild homes that were damaged during Hurricane Katrina.

A few days after they arrived, the group was having dinner at the home of one of the mission trip's hosts.

Four high school students and the owner of the home were on the elevator going up to the third floor, when the elevator crashed into the ground.

All of the people on the elevator suffered injuries to their legs, ankles or feet, according to KETV:

"The next thing I knew was I heard this terrible, terrible noise like something terrible falling down and I couldn't imagine what ... Then screaming, screaming and screaming."

St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, which was working with the Nebraska mission group, has offered to pay for the teens' parents to travel to New Orleans and be with their injured children.

