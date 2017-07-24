× Report: Les Miles interested in Ole Miss coaching job

OXFORD, Miss. — Former LSU Football head coach Les Miles is reportedly very interested in the Ole Miss coaching job.

That’s according to Bleacher Report, which quoted USA Today’s Dan Wolken.

The head coach vacancy at Ole Miss came Thursday evening after former coach Hugh Freeze resigned suddenly. His resignation came on the heels of a report that said Freeze’s school-issued cell phone had called a number linked to an escort service.

Here’s what the Bleacher Report had to say about Les Miles, who was fired Sept. 25, 2016, after some devastating losses early in the LSU Tigers’ season:

Miles would arrive with plenty of experience in the SEC after he spent 11.5 years with the LSU Tigers. During that time, he compiled a 114-34 record and helped win a national championship in 2007. Miles has the coaching ability and name recognition to ease any concerns from fans that Ole Miss could be due for a decline after losing Freeze, who brought the program out of obscurity and into the national consciousness.

Read the full report here.