Finn is a one-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix. He is fun-loving, gets along well with other dogs and people. He loves his chew toys.

Finn is up for adoption at Animal Rescue New Orleans and his adoption fee is $200 and includes spay, shots and a chip!

For more info on adoption Finn, please email adopt@animalrescuenewprleans.org.

