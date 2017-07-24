× One man killed in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, La – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Harvey this afternoon that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lac Couture Drive, according to the JPSO.

Officers found the victim in the a parking lot behind an apartment complex.

The unidentified 18-year-old victim died at the scene, according to the JPSO.

Police have not identified any suspects or revealed a motive for the murder yet.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.