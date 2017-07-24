× NOPD looking for woman who opened fire while watching street fight

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire while watching a fight on a street corner.

Eighteen-year-old Travilique Lewis was among a group of people watching a fight on the corner of Mandeville Street and North Derbigny Street around 6:30 p.m. on July 19, according to the NOPD.

At one point, Lewis took a handgun from her bag and fired several shots at the victim, who was not hit.

Lewis is wanted for illegal discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

If you have any information regarding this incident please notify Detective Chad Cockerham or any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.