× NOPD looking for two in connection to Algiers drive-by

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men in connection to a drive-by shooting that left two people injured.

Police say 26-year-old Jarrett Hall and 28-year-old Joshua Hall fire multiple shots out of a passing car on July 15 in the 3100 block of Preston Place, hitting two people and at least one animal.

The two Halls are wanted for aggravated battery by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property, illegal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the NOPD.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Jarrett Hall or Joshua Hall please contact Detective Michael Guasco or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.