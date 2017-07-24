NOPD looking for SUV used in drive-by shooting that injured officer

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a vehicle that was used in a drive-by shooting that injured a veteran officer last night.

The dark SUV approached the officer’s car at a high rate of speed around 1 a.m. near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Camp Street, causing the officer, who was working a detail in the area, to pull to the side of the road, according to the NOPD.

When the SUV passed the officer’s car, someone side opened fire, striking the officer once.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Medical Center, where is listed in good condition.

He was shot once in the leg.

Speaking at the crime scene, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that the officer was sitting inside of a private vehicle when he was shot.

If you have any information on this incident or the vehicle please contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.