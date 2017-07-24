× NOPD looking for man who used stolen credit card shortly after robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card.

The man used a card at a business in the 700 block of North Claiborne Avenue on July 16, about 90 minutes after the card was stolen during an armed robbery, according to the NOPD.

The owner of the card was approached by an unknown man in the 1500 block of St. Phillip Street around 9:30 p.m. on July 16.

The man implied that he had a gun and made off with the victim’s belongings.

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the suspect please contact Detective Patrick Rigney or any First District detective at 504-658-6010, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.