Motorcyclist falls to his death after crash on I-10

NEW ORLEANS – A man died Sunday night after he was ejected from his motorcycle on I-10 and landed on the street below.

The unidentified man lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. on July 23 on I-10 West near Perdido Street, according to the NOPD.

The man was thrown over the guardrail after impact and landed on South Claiborne near the onramp at Perdido.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blood tests for alcohol are pending, according to the NOPD.

Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at (504) 658-6208.