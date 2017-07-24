Man with chainsaw at large after attack in Switzerland

A man wielding a chainsaw in northern Switzerland has injured several people, including two seriously, in what police say is an ongoing situation.

Police have said they do not believe the attack is terrorism related but warned the public that the man is at large and “dangerous.”

The attack happened after 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) in the historic town of Schaffhausen near the country’s northern border with Germany.

Police described the attacker as around 190 centimeters tall (6 ft 2 in) and of an “untidy appearance.”

Images of the scene on social media show a cobble-stoned street cordoned off, with police vehicles and ambulances in the area.

A journalist in Schaffhausen, Marco Latzer, told CNN that helicopters were also responding at the scene.

He said that the incident was a shock to the people of Schaffhausen.

“It’s a very peaceful place … a quiet place normally,” he said.

“It’s kind of a big thing for this town of course and many people here are really shocked.”