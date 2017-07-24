× Man convicted of killing his boss sentenced to life in prison

GRETNA, La. – A Marrero man convicted of shooting and killing his boss in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Fifty-two-year-old John Spears was convicted on June 15 of shooting his boss, 49-year-old Anthony Tardo, at Houston Marine Training Services in the 2500 block of Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

Spears walked into Tardo’s office and shot him once in the chest, according to a press release by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office.

After shooting Tardo, Spears told co-workers to call 911, went outside into the parking lot, unloaded his .40 caliber handgun, and waited calmly for Kenner Police to arrive.

Spears later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, a claim rejected by a jury, who found him guilty.

Tardo’s family described him as a “generous, most caring person” with a “contagious laugh” in an impact statement read during sentencing, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office.