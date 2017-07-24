× Harvey Tunnel to close Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning

HARVEY, La. — The state Department of Transportation and Development will close one direction of the Harvey Tunnel Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning.

According to DOTD, the eastbound Harvey Tunnel will be closed from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday (July 25), while the westbound Harvey Tunnel will be closed from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday (July 26).

Alternate routes include Elevated Westbank Expressway, Lapalco Boulevard or Fourth Street.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.