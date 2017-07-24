Four big projects the New Orleans Historic Collection has in store for the tricentennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's still several months away, but it's not too early to plan for New Orleans' 300th anniversary.

The Historic New Orleans Collection announced four of its big projects for the tricentennial celebration in 2018, including two new exhibits, a new campus for the collection and a four-day symposium on the city's history:

Exhibit - "New Orleans, the Founding Era" - This exhibit will open Feb. 27, 2018, and will bring together a vast array of rare artifacts from The Historic New Orleans Collection's holdings and from institutions across Europe and North America. The exhibit will tell the stories of the city's early days, when the settlement was little more than huts and buildings.

Symposium - "Making New Orleans Home: A Tricentennial Symposium" - The symposium will feature lectures and cultural programming throughout the city for the four-day event. It will explore the 300-year history of how New Orleans came to be inhabited by diverse, vibrant people.

New campus - The Historic New Orleans Collection will open a third campus in the French Quarter in the fall of 2018, coinciding with the city's tricentennial. It will be located at 520 Royal Street, a renovation of the Seignouret-Brulatour Building.

Exhibit - "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina" - New Orleans' endurance and resilience have given rise to a thriving contemporary arts sscene, which will be on display in this new exhibit.