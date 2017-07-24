Argument at Dave and Busters leads to NOPD kidnapping investigation

July 24, 2017 | Updated: 7:42 a.m., July 24, 2017

Suspect wanted in CBD Kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for a man and woman after they say he kidnapped her after a fight inside the Dave and Busters in the 1200 block of Poydras Street.

Investigators say that the female victim was having drinks and playing video games with the suspect around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening when they got into a fight.

The fight turned physical and the woman left the business.

That’s when they say the suspect (seen in the above surveillance photo) followed her out and forced her into a blue Toyota Tundra and fled the scene.

Motorcyclist falls to his death after crash on I-10

The NOPD is now looking for the victim and the suspect.

If you have any information that could help with this case, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111