Argument at Dave and Busters leads to NOPD kidnapping investigation

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for a man and woman after they say he kidnapped her after a fight inside the Dave and Busters in the 1200 block of Poydras Street.

Investigators say that the female victim was having drinks and playing video games with the suspect around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening when they got into a fight.

The fight turned physical and the woman left the business.

That’s when they say the suspect (seen in the above surveillance photo) followed her out and forced her into a blue Toyota Tundra and fled the scene.

The NOPD is now looking for the victim and the suspect.

If you have any information that could help with this case, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111