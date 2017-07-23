Brunch with a kick! Enjoy a three-course meal with a side of a burlesque performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- How about some legs with your eggs?! World-famous burlesque dancer Bella Blue performs to live music while you dine on three creative Creole courses by Chef Juan Carlos Gonzalez. New Orleans has a long history with burlesque dancing. Our city was a burlesque hot spot from the 1940s to when clubs were shut down in the 1960s.

SoBou, which is a sister restaurant for Commander's Palace, takes the traditional brunch experience and adds a little spice to it. It's very tasteful and really livens up the atmosphere. Where Commander's Palace pioneered the concept of the jazz brunch, burlesque brunch is fitting for SoBou as the younger, more playful sister restaurant. It goes along with our boozy brunch concept that features a $45 oversized flask, called the Big Hooch, which serves a community cocktail for the table.

This brunch with a kick takes place every Sunday at 11 am- 1:30 pm.