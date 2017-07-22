× Sex offender fugitive from Washington state arrested in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. — A fugitive from Washington state who’s been arrested in seven other states was caught in Ponchatoula Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person harassing customers and acting suspicious at the Circle K on Highway 22 West.

Officers found James Dean Duncan, 30, at the convenience store.

A warrant check revealed Duncan was wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections for ‘Failure to Register as a Sex Offender’ and ‘Escape.’ Duncan’s criminal history showed he has been arrested in seven other states.

“The City of Ponchatoula is not the place for criminals to hide,” said Chief Bry Layrisson. “Whether you commit crimes in our city, or are here on the run, Ponchatoula Police will bring you to justice.”