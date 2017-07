Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Lakeview Harbor Restaurant and Bar is moving after 25 years at the same Harrison Street location.

The restaurant announced the move on Facebook, noting that the lease is up in January of next year, and it won't be renewed.

Known for its burgers and tropical drinks, Lakeview Harbor owners said they are looking for a new home for the business. They're just not sure where they're moving to yet.