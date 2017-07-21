Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's quite a contraption that's rolling across the country.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in the French Quarter with the World's Largest & Most Utterly Inefficient Cucumber Slicer. And it's on wheels!

It's also known as the Hendrick's Gin Grand Garnisher.

The guy in the driver's seat is Mattias Horseman.

And it's in New Orleans for Tales of the Cocktail, what could be the world's biggest cocktail party.

The cucumber-mobile is 38-feet long.

It travels down the road at 25 miles per hour. And it slices cucumbers at 18 per hour.

It's only purpose is to slice cucumbers for Hendrick's Gin cocktails.

Here's what Hendrick's Gin is all about:

Hendrick’s wondrous botanical signature consists of flowers, roots, fruits, and seeds from the world over. They function to complement and set the stage for our delicious duet of infusions: rose petal and cucumber.

No other gin taste like Hendrick's because no other gin is made like Hendrick's. We infuse our gin with the remarkable Bulgarian Rosa Damascena and specially selected cucumbers from the finest producers.

Hendrick's Gin has a small minded approach. Small batch typically means 1,000 litres or fewer. Hendrick's distills in miniscule batches of 500 litres, which gives our master distiller even greater control of her careful artistry.

As for Tales of The Cocktail in New Orleans:

Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail has grown from a small gathering of cocktail lovers into the world’s premier cocktail festival. Each year the international spirits industry is welcomed to New Orleans for a week of seminars, tastings, networking events and much more. With 200+ annual events developed specifically for bartenders, distillers and other spirits professionals, Tales of the Cocktail is the industry’s annual meeting place for the exchanging of new ideas, products and techniques.