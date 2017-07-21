× Woman charged with animal cruelty after 3 dogs found at abandoned home

BOGALUSA, La. – A Washington Parish woman has been arrested for animal cruelty after three dogs were found at her abandoned residence.

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were called to the home on Beck Graves Road on July 20 after a neighbor reported that the three dogs had attacked and eaten the neighbor’s chickens.

The dogs had not been fed in some time and were living without a food or water source inside the home, according to the WPSO.

Detectives located the property owner, 38-year-old Christina Rester, at Rester’s mother’s home, and brought Rester to the scene.

When Rester was informed that she would be arrested and issued a summons for animal cruelty, she became belligerent, according to the WPSO.

Rester burned a deputy on the arm with her lit cigarette before grinding it into another officer’s shirt.

Rester then told Detective Rice, who had initiated the investigation, that she would get Rice fired.

Once inside a squad car, Rester continued to resist and issue threats.

She was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on three counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of public intimidation, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on an officer with injury and an outstanding warrant.

Rester remains in jail with a bond set at $10,000. The neglected dogs were properly cared for, according to the WPSO.

“I assure Ms. Rester of two things,” Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said. “First, Detective Rice’s job is secure and certainly doesn’t depend on Christina Rester. Next, Ms. Rester’s choice to neglect the animals and to resist our officers who were doing their job, has earned her a well-deserved stay in jail. I appreciate the fine work of Detective Rice and patrol deputies Easterling and Dominguez.”