West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS - West Nile virus has been detected in Orleans Parish.

According to the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board, no human West Nile Virus or Zika cases have been reported in New Orleans, but West Nile has been found in mosquitoes.

The majority of infections do not cause any noticeable symptoms, but people over 65 years of age and those that have compromised immune symptoms can experience serious symptoms.

Residents should protect themselves by using EPA approved repellents, reducing the number of mosquitoes by emptying water filled containers, mosquito-proofing their homes by maintaining screens on windows and doors and limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, according to the City of New Orleans.

The city recommends draining all standing water, removing trash and clutter, and making sure pools are properly chlorinated and circulating.

Residents are encouraged to contact NOMTCB with any other questions or concerns regarding mosquitoes at (504) 658-2400 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov.

For additional information regarding Zika, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website: http://www.cdc.gov/zika/.