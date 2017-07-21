Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La. -- St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into the same local vet clinic twice.

In the early morning hours of June 17, 2017, the business of Animal Care Vet Clinic, located in Mandeville, Louisiana, was burglarized by an unknown white man.

He forced his way into the business, and the suspect is seen on video surveillance cameras walking throughout the business and stealing various amounts of medication. New Orleans man out on bond for murder charge arrested in Slidell on gun, battery charges He covered his head with a knit ski mask and appeared to be wearing latex gloves. He was also wearing a short sleeved, collared polo style shirt (which is on backwards), shorts and flip flops. Almost exactly one month later, just after midnight on July 17, 2017, the same suspect is caught again on surveillance breaking into the same vet clinic, wearing what appears to be the same clothing, stealing more of the same kind of medication. The suspect is a white male, approximately 5’08” – 6’00” tall, thin build. Advertisement Pay close attention to the way the suspect walks and moves about the business. If anyone has any information as to the suspect’s identity, please contact Det. M. Parker by phone (985-276-1331). You can also provide an anonymous tip via the “Submit a Tip” link on the sheriff's office website.