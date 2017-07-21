× Raceland woman arrested after stabbing in shopping center parking lot

RACELAND, La. – A 58-year-old woman is behind bars after she stabbed another woman in the hand outside of a restaurant on Highway 1.

Patricia Arceneaux argued with another woman inside a restaurant in the Sugarland Shopping Center on July 20, and the argument continued outside in the parking lot, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the scene, where they found the victim lying on the ground bleeding from a stab wound in her left hand.

The unidentified woman, who is also in her 50s, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Webre.

Arceneaux fled the scene after the stabbing, but she was located, arrested, and booked on charges of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Her bail is set at $25,000, according to Webre.