Raceland woman arrested after stabbing in shopping center parking lot

July 21, 2017 | Updated: 11:32 a.m., July 21, 2017

Patricia Arceneaux

RACELAND, La. – A 58-year-old woman is behind bars after she stabbed another woman in the hand outside of a restaurant on Highway 1.

Patricia Arceneaux argued with another woman inside a restaurant in the Sugarland Shopping Center on July 20, and the argument continued outside in the parking lot, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the scene, where they found the victim lying on the ground bleeding from a stab wound in her left hand.

The unidentified woman, who is also in her 50s, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Webre.

Galliano man arrested for raping toddler

Arceneaux fled the scene after the stabbing, but she was located, arrested, and booked on charges of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Her bail is set at $25,000, according to Webre.