NOPD looking for two men who stole from Royal Street business

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who stole a laptop bag from a Royal Street business.

The theft occurred on July 16 in the 500 block of Royal, according to the NOPD.

One man, who was dressed in a white t-shirt, acted as a lookout while the other man, who was wearing a blue shirt and a distressed jeans, picked up an unattended laptop bag, according to the NOPD.

Both suspects were captured on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.