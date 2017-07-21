NOPD looking for missing Gentilly man

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since July 19.

Sixty-year-old Walter Willard was last seen around 8 p.m. at his mother’s house in the 1600 block of Sere Street, according to the NOPD.

Willard has not reported to the center he regularly attends, and has not been seen or heard from since leaving his mother’s house.

If you have any information about Walter Willard’s whereabouts please contact the Third District at (504) 658-6030, or call the NOPD at (504) 821-2222.