NOPD looking for man who ran N.O. East chop shop

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they believe has been running a chop shop in New Orleans East.

Thirty-two-year-old Edwin J. Smith is accused of running a chop shop in the 1600 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

Members of the NOPD’s Auto Theft Division and investigators from the United States Postal Service raided the property on June 29.

The team recovered a Postal Service tow truck, two stolen commercial trailers, five stolen vehicles, and other stolen items during that search.

The NOPD searched Smith’s home in the 8000 block of Bass Street turned up more stolen property, according to the NOPD.

Smith is wanted for multiple felonies, including nine counts of possessing stolen things and one count of theft of utility services.

This investigation is ongoing as the seized property is identified.

If you know the whereabouts of Edwin J. Smith or have additional information on this operation, please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Pictured below is the last known vehicle Smith has been spotted driving.