NOPD looking for duo accused of taking joyride in stolen car

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two people suspected of stealing a car and taking it for a joyride in Gentilly.

Police say 20-year-old Quinn Harness and 18-year-old Quincy Herness grabbed the keys to a 2008 Mazda CX9 from the owner and drove away in the vehicle on July 20 in the 6200 block of Vermillion Boulevard.

Harness and Herness returned the vehicle about 45 minutes later with damage to the rear panel on the driver’s side and the front bumper on the passenger’s side, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the locations of Quinn Harness and/or Quincy Herness is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.