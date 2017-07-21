× Louisiana makes top 10 list of worst states to live in

NEW ORLEANS — Once again, Louisiana has made it to the “hall of shame.”

The latest bottom ranking comes from CNBC, which published “America’s 10 worst states to live in 2017.”

Louisiana ranks No. 2 — the second worst place to live in the United States, according to CNBC.

The rankings were based on “overall livability based on metrics including crime rate, attractions, air quality, health and health care and legal protections against discrimination.”

The article lauds our cuisine — beignets, etouffee and poboys — but gives us low marks for health, calling us the “fattest state.”

It also points out our violent crime problem and says Louisiana has the highest murder rate. New Orleans contributes heavily to that statistic.

Louisiana dropped a spot from 2016 to 2017. Last year, we were 47th in the country for quality of life.