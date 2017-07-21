Local Eagle Scout reports from National Scout Jamboree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every four years, thousands of members of the Boy Scouts of America gather for a ten day adventure that is jam packed with activities, learning centers and camaraderie.

The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia --more than 10,000 acres--is the new home of achievement, adventure and innovation in Scouting.

Evan McCollum, a local eagle scout is serving as News With a Twist's hometown reporter for the second time. Previously he reported from the 2013 National Scout Jamboree.

This year's jamboree has attracted about 40,000 scouts all eager to participate in everything from zip lining, hiking, riding mountain bikes, paddleboarding, kayaking, rock climbing and learning new computer skills.

You can catch more of Evan McCollum's reports next Monday and Wednesday at 6 and 10pm on News With A Twist!