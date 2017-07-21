Hollywood South News with Jabari: The stars of ‘Girls Trip’ talk about filming in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "Girls Trip" is in theaters and is showcasing New Orleans on big screens all around the country.

Girls Trip is about a few women traveling to New Orleans for Essence Fest and having a crazy good time!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah really enjoyed their time in NOLA while filming the movie. One of their favorite things about the Big Easy is the people and food.

"New Orleans is its own character, and the fact that New Orleans is the place that the Essence Festival is held," Pinket said.

Queen Latifah goes on and talk about her favorite New Orleans food.

"My favorite thing was always the crawfish etouffee."

She even went as far as talking about the pizza!

"The pizza don't even taste normal. I was like, 'How are they going to season and flavor pizza like that. It's pizza!'"

"Girls Trip" was filmed on location in New Orleans and even uses the main attraction in the film, Bourbon Street.

The movie is rated R.

On a side bar note, Queen Latifah filmed a movie in Shreveport, Louisiana back in 2008. Latifah was looking to get her motorcycle license in Louisiana while she was shooting. I was working as an intern on the set and long story short, she asked me if she could borrow my Louisiana drivers workbook so she could study. Of course, I did. To this day, she still has that book!